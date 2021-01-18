Mishaal Al-Khalaf Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kuwaiti director and actor Mishaal Al-Khalaf has Died .
Kuwaiti director and actor Mishaal Al-Khalaf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
#Kuwaiti director and actor Mishaal Al-Khalaf has died from complications caused by #Covid19 at 48.https://t.co/0ouIFoWKeu
— The National (@TheNationalNews) January 18, 2021
The National @TheNationalNews #Kuwaiti director and actor Mishaal Al-Khalaf has died from complications caused by #Covid19 at 48.
