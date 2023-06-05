“Miso glazed salmon recipe”: How to Make Miso Glazed Salmon with Quinoa Salad

Seattle’s Fonté Coffee Roaster opens flagship location in Rainier Square

Fonté Coffee Roaster, a family-owned coffee roaster based in Seattle, has recently opened its flagship location in the new Rainier Square in downtown Seattle. The new location will offer a full menu of espresso drinks, coffee, and tea, as well as breakfast and lunch options.

History of Fonté Coffee Roaster

Fonté Coffee Roaster was founded in 1992 by Paul Odom and Steve Smith. The company started as a small wholesale coffee roaster based in Georgetown, Seattle. Over the years, Fonté has grown significantly and now has its own coffee shops in Seattle, as well as wholesale accounts across the United States and internationally.

Fonté’s mission is to produce the best coffee possible, from sourcing the highest quality beans to roasting them to perfection. The company is committed to sustainability and ethical practices, working with farmers who use environmentally friendly practices and paying fair prices for their coffee.

The new Rainier Square location

The new Fonté Coffee Roaster location is situated in the heart of downtown Seattle, in the newly developed Rainier Square. The space is modern and sleek, with plenty of seating for customers to enjoy their coffee and food.

The menu at the Rainier Square location will feature Fonté’s signature coffee drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, and latte. Customers can also choose from a selection of loose-leaf teas. The food menu will include breakfast items such as avocado toast and steel-cut oatmeal, as well as sandwiches and salads for lunch.

One of the standout items on the menu is the miso glazed salmon served with a quinoa salad. This dish is a perfect example of the quality and care that goes into Fonté’s food offerings.

Recipe for miso glazed salmon with quinoa salad

Chef Joey Sandberg, who oversees the food program at Fonté Coffee Roaster, has shared the recipe for the miso glazed salmon with quinoa salad. This dish is flavorful, healthy, and easy to make at home.

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets

1/4 cup white miso paste

1/4 cup sake

2 tablespoons mirin

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup quinoa

1 cup water

1/4 cup chopped scallions

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso paste, sake, mirin, soy sauce, honey, ginger, and garlic. Place the salmon fillets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the miso mixture onto the salmon fillets. Bake the salmon for 12-15 minutes, or until cooked through. While the salmon is baking, rinse the quinoa and place it in a small pot with the water. Bring the quinoa to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Once the quinoa is cooked, fluff it with a fork and add the scallions, cilantro, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Stir to combine. Serve the miso glazed salmon with the quinoa salad on the side.

Fonté Coffee Roaster’s new flagship location in Rainier Square is a must-visit for coffee and food lovers in Seattle. The miso glazed salmon with quinoa salad is just one of the many delicious offerings on the menu. With its commitment to quality and sustainability, Fonté Coffee Roaster is sure to be a favorite in the Seattle coffee scene for years to come.

