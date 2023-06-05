miso salmon recipe: Impress Your Summer Guests with This Incredible Miso Salmon Recipe – New Day NW

The Fonté Bar Chef Joey Sandberg Shares His Recipe for Miso Glazed Salmon and Quinoa Salad
If you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious meal, look no further than Chef Joey Sandberg’s recipe for miso glazed salmon served with a quinoa salad. This dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a fancy dinner party. The savory flavors of the miso glaze pair perfectly with the light and fluffy texture of the quinoa salad. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
- 4 salmon fillets
- 1/2 cup white miso paste
- 1/2 cup mirin
- 1/4 cup sake
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1/2 cucumber, diced
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the miso paste, mirin, sake, sugar, and grated ginger until smooth.
- Brush the miso glaze generously onto each salmon fillet, making sure to coat both sides.
- Place the glazed salmon fillets onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
- While the salmon is baking, prepare the quinoa salad. In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, diced cucumber, diced red onion, chopped cilantro, chopped mint, chopped basil, and chopped peanuts.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the rice wine vinegar and sesame oil. Pour the dressing over the quinoa salad and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the salmon is finished baking, remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.
- To serve, divide the quinoa salad onto plates and top each serving with a glazed salmon fillet.
Tips:
- Make sure to buy skinless salmon fillets for this recipe.
- If you don’t have mirin or sake, you can substitute with white wine or rice vinegar.
- Feel free to adjust the amount of miso glaze you use depending on your personal taste preferences.
- You can also add additional ingredients to the quinoa salad, such as diced avocado or cherry tomatoes.
Conclusion:
Chef Joey Sandberg’s recipe for miso glazed salmon and quinoa salad is a delicious and healthy meal that is sure to impress your friends and family. The flavorful miso glaze pairs perfectly with the light and fluffy quinoa salad, creating a well-rounded and satisfying dish. Plus, it’s easy to make and can be customized to your personal taste preferences. Give this recipe a try the next time you’re in the mood for a tasty and nutritious meal!
- Salmon Recipes
- Miso Glaze
- Summer Entertaining
- Grilled Salmon
- Seafood Recipes
News Source : king5.com
Source Link :This miso salmon recipe will wow your guests this summer – New Day NW/