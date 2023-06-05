miso salmon recipe: Impress Your Summer Guests with This Incredible Miso Salmon Recipe – New Day NW

The Fonté Bar Chef Joey Sandberg Shares His Recipe for Miso Glazed Salmon and Quinoa Salad

If you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious meal, look no further than Chef Joey Sandberg’s recipe for miso glazed salmon served with a quinoa salad. This dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a fancy dinner party. The savory flavors of the miso glaze pair perfectly with the light and fluffy texture of the quinoa salad. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets

1/2 cup white miso paste

1/2 cup mirin

1/4 cup sake

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 cups cooked quinoa

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso paste, mirin, sake, sugar, and grated ginger until smooth. Brush the miso glaze generously onto each salmon fillet, making sure to coat both sides. Place the glazed salmon fillets onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. While the salmon is baking, prepare the quinoa salad. In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, diced cucumber, diced red onion, chopped cilantro, chopped mint, chopped basil, and chopped peanuts. In a small bowl, whisk together the rice wine vinegar and sesame oil. Pour the dressing over the quinoa salad and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once the salmon is finished baking, remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. To serve, divide the quinoa salad onto plates and top each serving with a glazed salmon fillet.

Tips:

Make sure to buy skinless salmon fillets for this recipe.

If you don’t have mirin or sake, you can substitute with white wine or rice vinegar.

Feel free to adjust the amount of miso glaze you use depending on your personal taste preferences.

You can also add additional ingredients to the quinoa salad, such as diced avocado or cherry tomatoes.

Conclusion:

Chef Joey Sandberg’s recipe for miso glazed salmon and quinoa salad is a delicious and healthy meal that is sure to impress your friends and family. The flavorful miso glaze pairs perfectly with the light and fluffy quinoa salad, creating a well-rounded and satisfying dish. Plus, it’s easy to make and can be customized to your personal taste preferences. Give this recipe a try the next time you’re in the mood for a tasty and nutritious meal!

Salmon Recipes Miso Glaze Summer Entertaining Grilled Salmon Seafood Recipes

News Source : king5.com

Source Link :This miso salmon recipe will wow your guests this summer – New Day NW/