Miss Bikini Ireland and First Dates star Judy Fitzgerald passes away at 32 years old in a sudden manner.

Judy Fitzgerald: First Dates star and Miss Bikini Ireland dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 32

Who was Judy Fitzgerald?

Judy Fitzgerald was a well-known model and reality TV star from Ireland. She was crowned Miss Bikini Ireland in 2017 and went on to compete in the Miss Bikini Universe pageant in China. She was also a contestant on the Irish version of the hit TV show First Dates.

How did she die?

Judy Fitzgerald passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 32. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed, but her family released a statement saying they were “heartbroken” by the news. Her sudden passing has shocked the Irish modeling and entertainment community, with many paying tribute to her on social media.

Tributes pour in for Judy Fitzgerald

Following the news of her death, many people took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Judy. Miss Bikini Ireland released a statement saying they were “shocked and saddened” by her passing and described her as a “true beauty” inside and out. First Dates Ireland also paid tribute to Judy, saying she was a “ray of sunshine” on the show and that she would be deeply missed.

Remembering Judy Fitzgerald

Judy Fitzgerald was known for her beauty, but those who knew her say she was also kind-hearted, funny, and full of life. She had a passion for travel and adventure and was always eager to try new things. She was also a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness and often spoke openly about her struggles with anxiety.

Despite her short life, Judy Fitzgerald had a big impact on those around her. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her positive attitude, and her unwavering spirit. Her passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to never take a single day for granted.

Rest in peace, Judy. You will be missed.

