“missing 13-year-old with bipolar disorder Detroit”: 13-Year-Old with Bipolar Disorder Reported Missing, Detroit Police on Search Mission

Detroit Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing 13-Year-Old with Bipolar Disorder

The Detroit Police Department is appealing to the public to assist in finding a missing 13-year-old girl with bipolar disorder. Madyson Smith was last seen leaving her friend’s house located in the 18700 block of Greenview on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 a.m. She has not been seen since.

Who is Madyson Smith?

Madyson Smith is a 13-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She is described as weighing around 175 pounds and is approximately 5’7” tall. She has red hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Madyson was reportedly wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

When and Where Was She Last Seen?

Madyson Smith was last seen leaving her friend’s house located in the 18700 block of Greenview on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 a.m. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since. The Detroit Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Why Is It Important to Find Madyson Smith?

It is essential to locate Madyson Smith as quickly as possible because she is a child who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She requires medication to manage her condition, and without it, she may become a danger to herself or others. Additionally, Madyson’s family is deeply concerned about her safety and well-being and are desperate for her to return home.

How Can You Help?

If you have any information on Madyson Smith’s whereabouts, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5801. You can also provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping to locate Madyson and bring her home safely.

Conclusion

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl with bipolar disorder. Madyson Smith was last seen leaving her friend’s house located in the 18700 block of Greenview on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 a.m. She has not been seen since. Madyson’s family and friends are deeply concerned about her safety and well-being and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5801 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Let us all do our part to help bring Madyson home safely.

News Source : WXYZ 7 Action News Detroit

Source Link :Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old with bipolar disorder/