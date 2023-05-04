Missing 14-year-old Today : Identification of Missing 14-Year-Old Confirmed as Victim of Fatal Police Pursuit Accident

Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Identified as Victim of Fatal Police Pursuit

Indiana officials have identified a missing 14-year-old boy as the victim of a police pursuit that led to a fatal crash in April. According to a report by WPTA, Jaden Bowman was reported missing by his parents on the evening of April 19, the same night he was killed in a police chase.

Police Pursuit and Fatal Crash

On the night of April 19, police spotted a suspicious vehicle that drove away as officers approached the car. The vehicle committed multiple traffic violations as it drove off, and police attempted to stop the driver a short distance away. However, the vehicle tried to escape and led officers on a high-speed pursuit that reportedly reached up to 90 mph.

The chase eventually ended at an intersection when the vehicle went off-road and crashed into a tree before bursting into flames. Officers were unable to rescue the driver due to the extreme heat. The vehicle was later found to have been stolen.

Identification of the Victim

The death investigation was handed over to the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, which used DNA to identify the body on May 3. Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer confirmed that the body belonged to Jaden Bowman.

Jaden’s mother, Marissa Fairchild, had been searching for her son since his disappearance on April 19. In an interview with WPTA, she revealed that Jaden had been acting “a little funny” the evening of his disappearance and that he was not in his bed the next morning. She believed he had gone to school that day and only learned that he was missing when his school called her.

Investigation Pending

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the actions of the pursuing officer to determine if there were any violations of policy or state law. The investigation is still pending.

The tragic death of Jaden Bowman highlights the importance of proper police pursuit protocols and the need for law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the public and themselves during high-speed chases.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

Source Link :Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old/