“Missing 15-year-old found in River Trent” today : Missing 15-Year-Old Found in River Trent

Missing 15-Year-Old Identified as Body Found in River Trent today 2023.
The body of 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowska, who was reported missing, has been found in the River Trent. The police have confirmed the body was discovered on May 26 afternoon.
Read Full story :Body found in River Trent identified as missing 15-year-old/
News Source : NottinghamshireLive
- Missing teenager Trent River body
- River Trent body identification
- Teenager found in River Trent
- Trent River missing person case
- Trent River body search and rescue