“Missing 15-year-old found in River Trent” today : Missing 15-Year-Old Found in River Trent

Posted on May 27, 2023

Missing 15-Year-Old Identified as Body Found in River Trent today 2023.
The body of 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowska, who was reported missing, has been found in the River Trent. The police have confirmed the body was discovered on May 26 afternoon.

News Source : NottinghamshireLive

