Missing 17-Year-Old Samantha Kalinchuck Found Dead, Investigation Ongoing as Homicide: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

Samantha Kalinchuck : Missing Spokane Teen Found Dead in Yakima County, Samantha Kalinchuck Identified as Homicide Victim

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Samantha Kalinchuck as a homicide. Kalinchuck, a missing 17-year-old girl from Spokane, was found dead in Yakima County last month. Her body was discovered on April 30 by a homeowner who reported a foul smell coming from his property in Mabton. An autopsy revealed that Kalinchuck had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is advised to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Yakima County. KREM also provides various ways to stay updated on the case.

Read Full story : Missing teenage girl from Spokane found dead in Yakima County /

News Source : Patrick Henkels

Missing teenage girl Spokane Yakima County missing girl Teenage girl found dead Yakima Search for missing Spokane girl Yakima County missing person case