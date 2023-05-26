“Missing 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuk found dead in Yakima County, investigated as homicide”

Posted on May 26, 2023

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Samantha Kalinchuk, a 17-year-old girl from Spokane, as a homicide. A video module with a thumbnail and meta information about the news story is included.

News Source : krem.com

