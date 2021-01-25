Missing Arunay Pruthi Update: Arunay Pruthi Was Not Found Dead, See What Happened.

Search for Arunay Pruthi.

Contrary to some posts posts on social media that Missing Arunay Pruthi was found dead, we bring you update on how the search to locate Arunay Pruthi

Sunday, Jan 24: Mid-Day Update

The volunteer driven search effort for Arunay continued today, marking six days of unrelenting efforts from hundreds of volunteers whose tireless efforts have enabled us to conduct a massive multi-dimensional search using choppers, drones, fixed-wing aircraft, boats, jet skis, divers, beach-combing and canine search.

The weather has limited the scale of the effort today. The break has also given us time to evaluate future plans.

We are extremely grateful to several experts in Search & Rescue who have come forward to guide us. That includes the Harbormaster in Half Moon Bay who many of us met personally, as well as officers from the Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s office, who often spoke to us during their off hours.

We have also received simulation input from particle trajectory and transport modeling experts via email as well as other Search and Rescue experts on our linked Facebook Group, and via phone/video calls. That was made possible by this community reaching out to friends, acquaintances, and even strangers from around the world.

Based on the input from experts and the predicted inclement weather in the area, we are changing the nature of the search operation from tonight to ensure the safety of our volunteers while we continue to look for Arunay and find closure for everyone.

The general volunteer sign-up will be suspended starting tonight.

Instead, a focused effort will commence where we will seek assistance from specialist volunteers & professional teams who have engaged with us. We will reach out for volunteers on the WhatsApp and Slack groups created for different teams. The GoFundMe Fundraiser, that thousands have generously contributed to, will continue to support these ongoing efforts, which will include the services of professional organizations.

A prayer meet is being organized for this week, where we will pray in unison for Arunay and bring closure to the Pruthi family, the volunteers, the community, and all their loved ones.

As already being discussed in the Facebook Group, we are also considering how to prevent such incidents in the future

We shall continue to provide details of the search and other efforts regularly.

We remain immensely grateful to the community that has stepped in to be a part of this effort and has stood by the Pruthi family.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

Ashima Gupta

Thank you for taking the time to post updates . We are praying for Arunay to be with his family soon .. so thankful to all the volunteers. They reinforce faith in humanity . Good luck for the coming days and stay safe ! Divya Agrawal

Thanks for taking the time to update us daily. We are praying hard for a miracle, and hoping for some closure for the family. Good luck to all the volunteers this week, stay safe everyone. Great idea to hold some sessions with experts on how to avoid this happening again. Pooja Mahensaria Verma

This beach where we lost arunay needs to be permanently closed. No family should ever have to go through what tarun and sharmistha have experienced. Usha Hegde-Kini

I don’t know Arunay or his family but nothing has shaken me to the core than the news of this lovely child missing at sea. I have been hoping against hope wishing there be a miracle. As a mother of 2 boys, I cannot begin to fathom what his parents are going through. I prayed for his safe return and as days passed, checked for updates hoping I get the news that he has been rescued and is safe. I cannot even look at the ocean without thinking of him. May God give strength to his family. Paramita Bhattacharjee

Thanks for providing regular updates . Thanks to all the volunteers and search team. Prayers and thoughts for the family …. can’t seem to get over this , probably never will. The very word “beach” creates a shudder inside my stomach now . Madhuri Lakkapragada

Please come back, Baby. Every grieving parent needs closure. Having said that I am still praying for a miracle.

Sree Parna Lahiri Bhattac

Praying for Arunay and his family. This incident is so heartbreaking, yet to see such strong community support is truly heartwarming. Understand that norcal is a huge coastline. But the popular family beaches need to be more secured.