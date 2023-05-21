Missing Boys Identified as Bodies Found in New York City Rivers: Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie Obituary

Garrett Warren

Garrett Warren is a journalist and writer based in New York City. He has been covering news and events in the city for over a decade and has a deep understanding of the city’s history and culture. Garrett has written for a number of publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

Alfa Barrie Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alfa Barrie. Alfa was a beloved member of the New York City community and a tireless advocate for social justice. She was a founding member of the New York City Coalition Against Police Brutality, and her work helped to bring attention to cases of police brutality and misconduct in the city.

Alfa was born in Sierra Leone and came to the United States in the early 1990s. She quickly became involved in community activism and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around her. She was a passionate advocate for immigrant rights and worked to raise awareness about the challenges faced by immigrants in the city.

Alfa was also a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a source of strength and inspiration for her family, and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

Alfa will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to justice and her tireless advocacy on behalf of those who are marginalized and oppressed. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive change she helped to bring about.

Bodies Found In New York City Rivers Identified As Missing Boys

The bodies of two boys who went missing in New York City earlier this month have been found in the city’s rivers. The boys, ages 9 and 11, were last seen playing in a park near the Hudson River on July 5th. Their disappearance sparked a massive search effort, with hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officials working tirelessly to find them.

After nearly two weeks of searching, the bodies of the boys were found in the Hudson River and the East River. The cause of their deaths has not yet been determined, but authorities say that foul play is not suspected.

Their families have been notified of the tragic news, and the community is mourning their loss. The boys were described as bright and full of life, and their disappearance was a shock to those who knew them.

Their deaths are a reminder of the importance of water safety, particularly during the summer months when more people are spending time near the city’s rivers and beaches. Parents and caregivers are urged to be vigilant when supervising children near water and to always take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

