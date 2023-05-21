“missing boys identified”: Identification Made: Bodies Found in NYC Rivers Match Missing Boys

Two missing boys, Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were found dead in two different rivers around New York City. Barrie’s body was found in the Hudson River, while Warren’s body was found in the Harlem River. The circumstances leading to their deaths are still being investigated. The two boys were seen together on May 12 before they disappeared. Warren’s death was determined to be from accidental drowning, while the medical examiner is still looking into Barrie’s death. A Facebook page had been created to help the families find the missing boys before police found their bodies.

Read Full story : Bodies Found In New York City Rivers Identified As Missing Boys /

News Source : Emily Leayman

1. Missing Boys Identified

2. New York City River Bodies

3. Identifying Missing Boys

4. River Body Identification

5. Missing Persons in NYC.