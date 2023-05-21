“missing boys identified”: Missing Boys Identified as the Bodies Found in Manhattan Rivers – The New York Times

Two teenage boys, Alfa Diallo and Timwanika Lumpkins, have been found dead in the Harlem River in New York City. Alfa, 17, and Timwanika, 15, were last seen on 12 May. Their bodies were recovered on 20 May. The cause of their deaths is still under investigation. The incident has highlighted concerns over the safety of areas around the city’s rivers. Anti-violence organisation Street Corner Resources has been urging city leaders to create safer spaces for children to spend their time.

Read Full story : 2 Bodies Found in Manhattan Rivers Identified as Missing Boys – The New York Times /

News Source : OLTNEWS

