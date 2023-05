Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were missing for several days before being found dead. The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of their deaths.

Read Full story : 2 Bodies Found in NYC Rivers Are Identified as Missing Boys /

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

1. Missing boys identified

2. NYC river bodies identified

3. River deaths in NYC

4. Search for missing boys ends

5. Tragic end to missing persons case