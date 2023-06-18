Missing British man Thomas Delafay found dead in Hoorn ditch, believed to be victim of drug overdose

Thomas Delafay, also known as Taiga Akabane, missing person found dead in Hoorn ditch. : Missing British man found dead in Hoorn ditch, believed to be Thomas Delafay/Taiga Akabane

The lifeless body of a 20-year-old man, who had been missing since Sunday, was discovered in a ditch in Hoorn on Saturday. The man is believed to be Thomas Delafay, also known as Taiga Akabane, a British national. According to reports, the police do not suspect foul play in his death, as he was last seen near Dijklander Hospital in Hoorn. The deceased was found by a search team that had been looking for him. The police have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. It’s been reported that Thomas had taken drugs at a party he attended with a friend in Hoorn, and this led to him developing a psychosis. After being taken to the hospital by his friend, Thomas disappeared when the friend went to collect his belongings.

News Source : NL Times

