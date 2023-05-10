“Missing child St. Cloud” : 9-year-old boy reported missing in St. Cloud, police launch search operation

St. Cloud Police on the search for a 9-year-old boy who has gone missing

The St. Cloud Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy with developmental disabilities who went missing. The boy was last seen in St. Cloud, and the police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The missing boy is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, and being four feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts. The police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately or contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.

News Source : FOX 9

Source Link :Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy in St. Cloud/