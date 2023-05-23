Missing Cleveland man today : Identification Made: Remains Discovered in Lake Erie Confirmed to be of Cleveland Man Reported Missing

Identification of human remains found in Lake Erie confirms missing Cleveland man’s fate today 2023.

Human remains found in Lake Erie have been confirmed to belong to Jose “Cheo” Irizarry, who had been missing for over two years. Irizarry disappeared in November 2020 after being released from jail in Cleveland. His family claims the police were slow to respond and had arrested him without taking him for medical care despite his underlying mental health issues. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and Irizarry is survived by one son. The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

