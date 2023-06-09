Missing climber from Spokane, Dawes Eddy, found dead on Mount Rainier

Dawes Eddy : Body found on Mount Rainier identified as missing Spokane climber Dawes Eddy

The body of a missing climber from Spokane, Dawes “Earl” Eddy, has been identified as the one found in a crevasse on Mount Rainier. The Pierce County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity, but the cause and manner of Eddy’s death are yet to be determined. Park rangers changed the primary route during the six-day search, and the Army National Guard conducted a forward-looking infrared night operation flight. The body was found by local guides, and Eddy’s cause and manner of death will be released at a later date.

News Source : KREM Staff

