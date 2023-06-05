Missing Colorado Springs Boy, Sam Nugent, Found Dead in Dillon Circle

Sam Nugent Death: Colorado Springs Boy Found Dead, Last Seen in Dillon Circle

A tragedy has struck Colorado Springs as news of the death of Sam Nugent, a missing boy, has come to light. The 12-year-old was last seen in Dillon Circle before his disappearance.

After a thorough search, authorities discovered Sam’s lifeless body. The cause of his death is still unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his tragic end.

The Colorado Springs community is in shock and mourning over the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sam’s family and friends during this difficult time.

