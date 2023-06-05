Missing Colorado Springs Boy Sam Nugent Found Dead in Dillon Circle

Sam Nugent, Colorado Springs Boy, Goes Missing and is Found Dead in Dillon Circle

Sam Nugent, a young boy from Colorado Springs, was reported missing by his family. Unfortunately, his lifeless body was later discovered in Dillon Circle. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.

The community is in shock and mourning the loss of this young life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

We urge anyone with information regarding the case to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation. Let us all work together to ensure justice for Sam Nugent and his family.

