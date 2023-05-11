Missing Dead Or Alive Netflix Real : The Real-Life Mystery Behind Netflix’s Missing Dead or Alive

The Enigma of Dead or Alive’s Disappearance on Netflix: Unraveling the True Story

Netflix’s “Dead or Alive” Highlights Unsolved Mystery of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible

Netflix’s true-crime documentary series, “Dead or Alive,” has left viewers scratching their heads over a real-life mystery that remains unsolved to this day. The show explores the disappearance of a young woman named Ashley Freeman and her friend Lauria Bible, who went missing in Welch, Oklahoma, in December 1999. The two girls were last seen alive at a birthday party for Ashley’s boyfriend, Jeremy Jones, who was also Lauria’s ex-boyfriend.

The following day, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were found murdered in their burning home. The girls were nowhere to be found, and it was assumed that they had been abducted.

For years, the case remained unsolved, until a series of new leads and evidence came to light in 2017. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that they had identified three suspects in the case: Jeremy Jones, his brother, and a friend.

However, the investigation took a strange turn when it was revealed that Jeremy Jones had died in a shootout with police in 2002. His brother was already serving a life sentence for unrelated crimes, leaving the friend as the only remaining suspect.

Despite this breakthrough, the whereabouts of Ashley and Lauria remain unknown, and their families are still searching for answers. The case has become one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in Oklahoma’s history.

The Netflix series brings attention to the case and sheds light on the Freeman family’s struggle for justice. It also highlights the ongoing issue of missing and murdered indigenous women in the United States.

Ashley Freeman was a member of the Cherokee Nation, and her disappearance is just one of many cases involving Native American women that have gone unsolved. According to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, there were 5,712 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women reported in 2016 alone.

The Freeman family has been vocal about their frustration with the slow progress of the investigation and the lack of attention given to the case. They have even filed a lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma, alleging that law enforcement failed to properly investigate the case and that evidence was mishandled or destroyed.

The real-life mystery behind “Dead or Alive” is a tragic reminder of the many cases of missing and murdered women that go unsolved in the United States. It also highlights the need for greater attention and resources to be devoted to these cases, particularly those involving indigenous women.

As the search for answers continues, the Freeman family remains determined to find out what happened to Ashley and Lauria. Their story is a powerful reminder of the importance of justice and the need for greater protection for vulnerable communities.

Missing Dead or Alive Netflix series review Real-life cases featured in Missing Dead or Alive Netflix true crime shows like Missing Dead or Alive Missing Dead or Alive cast and production details The impact of Missing Dead or Alive on missing persons cases