“Missing Egg Harbor Resident Identified” today : Missing Egg Harbor Resident’s Human Remains Identified

“Missing Egg Harbor Resident Identified” today : Missing Egg Harbor Resident’s Human Remains Identified

Posted on May 26, 2023

Missing Egg Harbor Resident’s Remains Identified as Human today 2023.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has identified human remains found on April 9, 2023 in Plumstead Township. The identity of the person has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Leo Canega

  1. Missing Person Identification
  2. Unidentified Human Remains
  3. Egg Harbor Missing Person Case
  4. Forensic Identification
  5. Human Remains Found and Identified
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply