Missing Filipino-American psychologist found dead in Brooklyn creek

Posted on June 17, 2023

A Filipino-American psychologist, aged 27, who had been missing since June 11, was discovered dead in a creek in Brooklyn, New York. The man, identified as Karl Clemente, was supposed to attend a concert with friends, but was denied entry due to allegedly being under the influence of alcohol. CCTV footage showed him heading towards a lumber warehouse near the concert venue, and his body was found in a nearby creek on Friday. The Philippine Consulate-General in New York has vowed to monitor the case and provide assistance to Clemente’s family. Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

News Source : Khaleej Times

