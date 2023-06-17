Missing Filipino-American psychologist found dead in Brooklyn creek

Karl Clemente, victim name : Filipino-American psychologist Karl Clemente found dead in Brooklyn creek

A Filipino-American psychologist, aged 27, who had been missing since June 11, was discovered dead in a creek in Brooklyn, New York. The man, identified as Karl Clemente, was supposed to attend a concert with friends, but was denied entry due to allegedly being under the influence of alcohol. CCTV footage showed him heading towards a lumber warehouse near the concert venue, and his body was found in a nearby creek on Friday. The Philippine Consulate-General in New York has vowed to monitor the case and provide assistance to Clemente’s family. Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

