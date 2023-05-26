“Missing man medication Columbia PD”: Man requiring medication reported missing, Columbia PD conducts search

Columbia Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Person

Authorities in Columbia, South Carolina are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person who may be in danger. The person in question is Tyrobia Green, a 36-year-old who disappeared after being discharged from a hospital.

Details of the Disappearance

According to relatives, Green was discharged from the hospital but has not been seen or heard from since. He is believed to be at risk as he may not have all of his necessary medication with him. The Columbia Police Department is urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Why Green’s Disappearance is a Cause for Concern

When someone goes missing, especially if they are in a vulnerable state, it is always a cause for concern. In the case of Tyrobia Green, the fact that he may not have his medication with him makes his disappearance even more alarming. Medications for mental health conditions, in particular, are often vital to a person’s wellbeing and stability. Without them, individuals can experience a range of negative symptoms, making it dangerous for them to be without proper care and supervision.

At this time, it is unclear if Green has any underlying health conditions or if he requires further medical attention. However, the fact that he has not been seen or heard from in some time indicates that he may be in danger. The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

How the Public Can Help

If you have any information about Tyrobia Green’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbia Police Department immediately. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. Any information you provide could be crucial in helping authorities locate Green and ensure that he gets the care he needs.

Additionally, if you live in the Columbia area, please keep an eye out for Green and report any sightings or suspicious activity to the police. The more people who are aware of this situation, the better the chances of finding Green and bringing him to safety.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Tyrobia Green is a cause for concern, especially given the fact that he may not have his necessary medication with him. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please come forward and help the authorities locate him. Remember, even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in bringing this situation to a resolution.

News Source : ABC Columbia

Source Link :Columbia PD searches for missing man in need of medication/