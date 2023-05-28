“Missing man Mohawk River” today : Missing man found in Mohawk River

Posted on May 28, 2023

Missing Man Found in Mohawk River today 2023.
The body found in the Mohawk River near the Schenectady Yacht Club has been identified as Gary Clemons, who was last seen on Monday. His vehicle was found near the river and investigators received a missing person’s report before his body was discovered. Foul play is not suspected.

News Source : WNYT.com NewsChannel 13

