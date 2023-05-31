“missing man Nassau County medication memory loss”: Man from Nassau County with memory loss and medication requirement reported missing – Action News Jax

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help in Finding Missing 71-Year-Old Man

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing. William Thomas Wilkinson III was last seen on Thursday, May 24 at 4:15 p.m. in the Hideaway neighborhood along Vegas Blvd. in Yulee. He could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.

Mr. Wilkinson was last seen wearing grey cargo shorts, an unknown color shirt, and tie-able canvas shoes (similar to Hey Dudes) in an unknown color. He is 5-foot-9 and has brown eyes, grey hair, and a full beard. The family reports that Mr. Wilkinson is currently on medication and suffers from memory loss, often forgetting where his home is located.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on Mr. Wilkinson’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 904-548-4000 or dial 911. The family is understandably concerned about his well-being and is pleading with the public for help.

It is not uncommon for elderly individuals to go missing, especially those who suffer from memory loss or other cognitive impairments. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six in ten people with dementia will wander. It is important for family members and caregivers to take precautions to prevent wandering and to have a plan in place in case a loved one goes missing.

Some tips to prevent wandering include ensuring the home is secure and using alarms on doors and windows. Providing a safe space for the individual to wander, such as a fenced-in yard or secure outdoor area, can also be helpful. Wearing identification jewelry or clothing with contact information can help someone who is lost be reunited with their family.

If a loved one with memory loss goes missing, it is important to act quickly. Contacting law enforcement and providing them with as much information as possible, such as a recent photo and description of the person, can help increase the chances of a safe return.

It is also important to reach out to the community for help, as was done in the case of Mr. Wilkinson. Social media can be a powerful tool for spreading the word and enlisting the help of others in the search. The more people who are aware of the situation, the greater the chance of a positive outcome.

In conclusion, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding 71-year-old William Thomas Wilkinson III, who has been reported missing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. It is important for family members and caregivers of those with memory loss to take precautions to prevent wandering and to have a plan in case a loved one goes missing. The community can also play a vital role in helping to locate missing individuals.

