Mantu Manjhi : Missing man’s body found in Punpun, kin suspect murder

The body of a young man, identified as 35-year-old Mantu Manjhi, was found in Punpun river near Pitwas by Naubatpur police on Sunday. Mantu had been missing for two days and his family suspects murder. According to reports, Mantu was involved in a scuffle between two groups of villagers in Karriya Dariapur on Thursday night and did not return home. His wife has lodged a complaint and Naubatpur police are investigating the matter, with the body sent for postmortem. The reason for his death will be determined from the autopsy report.

News Source : Times Of India

