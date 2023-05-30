“Missing Missouri Doctor”: All About the Disappearance of Missouri Doctor John Forsyth: What We Know So Far

The Mysterious Disappearance of a Missouri Emergency Room Doctor

The disappearance of John Forsyth, a 49-year-old emergency room doctor, has left his family and law enforcement officials baffled. Forsyth was last seen on May 21 at around 7 a.m. in Cassville, Missouri, where he worked at Mercy Hospital. He did not report back to the ER for his shift at 7 p.m. that same day, raising immediate concerns among his colleagues and loved ones.

Forsyth’s vehicle, a black Infiniti sedan, was found at the Cassville Aquatic Park, but there was no sign of the doctor. His wallet, work briefcase, and passport were discovered inside the unlocked vehicle, which was described as “very uncharacteristic” by his younger brother, Richard Forsyth.

Forsyth’s fiancée told law enforcement officials that there was no reason for him to be in the area where his vehicle was found. The sedan was unsecured, and the keys were left inside, suggesting that Forsyth may have left the car voluntarily.

Forsyth’s family and colleagues described him as a responsible and dedicated doctor who wouldn’t miss a shift even if he was unwell. His disappearance has left them worried and confused, as there were no signs of any trouble before he vanished.

His brother, Richard Forsyth, said that John had texted his fiancée just before his disappearance, telling her that he would see her “a little bit later.” Minutes later, he stopped responding to text messages and was seen walking towards his RV, which he had parked outside the hospital.

Forsyth had recently become engaged to his fiancée, just days after the finalization of his divorce. He had a cryptocurrency business with his brother and was planning on visiting relatives who were looking forward to seeing him.

His son, J.R., said that he couldn’t think of any logical explanation for his father’s disappearance. Forsyth’s family and friends are worried about his safety and are hoping for his safe return.

Authorities have asked the public to come forward with any information about Forsyth’s whereabouts. They can call the Barry County E911 or message their Facebook page. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.

The Forsyth family is hopeful that John will return safely and has urged anyone with information to come forward. They are struggling to come to terms with his disappearance and are hoping for a resolution soon. The case remains open, and law enforcement officials are continuing their search for the missing doctor.

