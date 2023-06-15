Missing New Hampshire Teen, 18, Kya Donovan Found Dead in Massachusetts: Obituary

Kya Donovan, 18-year-old Teen from New Hampshire Found Dead in Massachusetts

Kya Donovan, an 18-year-old teen from New Hampshire, was reported missing before her lifeless body was discovered in Massachusetts. It is with great sadness that her family, friends, and loved ones announce her untimely passing.

Kya was known for her bright smile, infectious personality, and her love for music. She was a talented singer and songwriter who had dreams of pursuing a career in the music industry. Kya was also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and a source of inspiration for many.

Her sudden and tragic death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. The family requests privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and friend.

Rest in peace, Kya Donovan. Your memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

