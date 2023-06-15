Missing Teen from New Hampshire, Kya Donovan, 18, Found Deceased in Massachusetts: Obituary

Kya Donovan Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kya Donovan, a vibrant and beloved 18-year-old from New Hampshire. Kya was found deceased in Massachusetts after being reported missing.

Kya was a beloved member of her community and touched the lives of many. Her infectious smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

We extend our deepest condolences to Kya’s family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

