“missing teenager found in River Trent” today : Missing 15-Year-Old Identified as Body Found in River Trent

Missing 15-Year-Old Identified as Body Found in River Trent today 2023.

Police have confirmed that the body found in the River Trent on 26 May was that of 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowska, who had been reported missing. Trained officers conducted a three-day search after CCTV footage showed someone entering the water near the river bank. Kaczmarowska’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Tributes have been laid in the area.

News Source : Head Topics

