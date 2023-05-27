“missing teenager found in River Trent” today : Missing 15-Year-Old Identified as Body Found in River Trent

Posted on May 27, 2023

Missing 15-Year-Old Identified as Body Found in River Trent today 2023.
Police have confirmed that the body found in the River Trent on 26 May was that of 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowska, who had been reported missing. Trained officers conducted a three-day search after CCTV footage showed someone entering the water near the river bank. Kaczmarowska’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Tributes have been laid in the area.

