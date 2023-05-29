“missing teenager St. Croix River” today : Missing Teenager Who Fell into St. Croix River in April Identified through Body Recovery in Twin Cities

Missing teenager who fell in April identified as body found in St. Croix River – Twin Cities today 2023.

The body of missing teenager D’Andrea Sanvig has been found in the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls, Minnesota. Sanvig, who fell off a ledge into the fast-flowing river at Interstate State Park on April 11, had been the subject of an extensive search operation involving multiple authorities. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death a drowning.

News Source : Nytimepost

