“Mission Bay crash injuries” today : Mission Bay crash leaves 2 dead and 2 injured

An accident in the Mission Bay area of San Diego resulted in two fatalities and two injuries on Thursday morning. The incident occurred near the intersection of Quivira Avenue and West Mission Bay Drive at around 9 a.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported that one person had to be extracted from a vehicle. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The San Diego Police Department has closed the road while conducting its investigation.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not been released at this time. The accident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of driving and the importance of practicing safe driving habits. The San Diego Police Department has urged drivers to follow traffic laws and drive responsibly to avoid accidents. The department is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of the accident and whether any charges will be filed. The closure of the road caused traffic delays in the area, and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes until the road is reopened.

