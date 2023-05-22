“Mission Beach crash victim” today : Identification Made: One of the Victims in Double-Fatal Mission Beach Crash is a Woman from Los Angeles

Identification of the Deceased in Mission Beach Crash Reveals Los Angeles Woman as One of the Victims today 2023.

A 39-year-old woman named Donna Munoz, from Los Angeles, was identified as the passenger killed in a collision in Mission Beach, San Diego, on Thursday. The motorcycle rider was also killed when he collided with the Toyota Prius in which Munoz was travelling. The driver and two juvenile passengers in the Prius were uninjured, while a 38-year-old woman sustained a minor abrasion.

News Source : Alex Riggins

