Mission LiFE: Dheeraj provides updates on the advancement of Mission LiFE in Jammu and Kashmir – Kashmir Horizon

Heading: Mission LiFE Campaign in Jammu and Kashmir: A Review Meeting

The Principal Secretary Forest, Environment and Ecology, Dheeraj Gupta, conducted a review meeting on the progress of the Mission LiFE campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was held in the Civil Secretariat and was attended by various department representatives, including the Secretary Youth Services & Sports Department, HoDs of the Forest Department, Special Secretary H&UDD, Directors of Urban Local Bodies, and Nodal Officer PDD.

Heading: Significance of Mission LiFE

During the meeting, Gupta emphasized the significance of the Mission LiFE campaign and explained the indicative seven themes listed out by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. He also highlighted the 75 indicative actions that are to be taken under the campaign. Gupta informed the participants that the LiFE mission is a prestigious national campaign envisioned by the Prime Minister and will be held throughout the country during the month of May 2023. The campaign will culminate in the form of a mega event on the eve of World Environment Day on 5th June 2023. He urged all participating departments to ensure their active participation to make it a high impact campaign.

Heading: PM’s Idea of “LiFE”

Gupta informed the participants that the Prime Minister presented the idea of “LiFE” meaning (Lifestyle for Environment) at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. LiFE is a public movement to mobilize individuals to become ‘Pro-Planet People’ and lay focus on bringing about behavioral change in individuals to protect and conserve the environment.

Heading: Forest Department’s Progress under Mission LiFE

During the meeting, the Forest Department presented department-wise progress made till date under Mission LiFE. Different wings of the Department of Forest Sector are organizing events on enlisted themes, and the events are being documented and uploaded on the merilife.org portal of MoEFCC as per guidelines of the Ministry. Respective HoDs have been reviewing the progress regularly. So far, out of 11000 events targeted by the Forest Department, 2280 events have been uploaded on Merilife portal, and it is expected that the targets would be achieved in full.

Heading: Collaboration between Departments

It was decided during the meeting that all the relevant departments like PDD, Jal Shakti, Urban & Housing, Higher and School Education, Agriculture, JMC, SMC, Youth Services and Sports, and others shall organize the events under Mission LiFE under identified/relevant themes. The PCCF will supervise and monitor the progress of the Mission. The Director, Department Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, shall be the Main Nodal Officer for the Mission LiFE and will coordinate holding of events. All the Departments, including the Forest Sector, shall prepare day-wise action plans and share the same with Administrative Department (Forest) through PCCF. Various departments will share their progress and event details as per the devised format/specifications with concerned DFO (T), District Head Quarter, who are Nodal Officers for the concerned districts. All the Departments apart from daily events shall hold some high impact mega events in collaborative mode in each district.

In conclusion, the meeting served as a platform to review the progress made under the Mission LiFE campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. The collaborative efforts of various departments are crucial to achieving the targets set by the campaign. The Mission LiFE campaign is a significant step towards protecting and conserving the environment and promotes behavioral change in individuals towards a sustainable future.

