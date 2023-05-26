“Mississauga shooting victims” today : Identification of Mississauga boys, both aged 16, as victims in Pembrooke shooting

Identified: Two Boys, Aged 16 From Mississauga, Shot in Pembrooke today 2023.

Two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga, Ontario, have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting over the long weekend, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The incident occurred in the northwest of Ottawa. No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Cornwall Seaway News

