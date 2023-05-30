Mississippi man identified as pilot who died in Louisiana plane crash

Jonathan C. George – victim of Louisiana plane crash : Mississippi man identified as victim in Louisiana plane crash

A fatal Louisiana plane crash victim has been identified as a Pascagoula man, according to WLOX. Jonathan C. George, the pilot of the small plane, died in the crash last week off the coast of Grand Isle. The Federal Aviation Administration believes that George was the only person aboard the plane when it crashed on May 24. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash. Although the wreckage of the plane has not yet been found, George’s body was recovered off the coast of the island community. George’s funeral will be held on Saturday in Pascagoula.

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

