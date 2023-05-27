Mississippi police officer shoots 11-year-old boy, Aderrien Murry, prompting demands for firing

Greg Capers shooting : Mississippi Officer Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy, Aderrien Murry, Resulting in Severe Injuries: Family Demands Firing

An 11-year-old boy in Mississippi was shot by a police officer on May 20 after trying to follow the officer’s orders when he called 911 for help, according to Carlos Moore, a lawyer representing the boy’s family. The boy, Aderrien Murry, suffered a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, and fractured ribs as a result of the shooting. His family is demanding that the officer responsible, Greg Capers, be fired. The Indianola Police Department, where Capers is employed, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office. The family’s lawyer is pushing for the release of body camera footage and any other videos that captured the shooting.

News Source : McKenna Oxenden

