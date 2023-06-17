Mississippi Woman Arrested in Death of Daughter

Quantella Vonsha Towns : Mississippi woman arrested for death of her daughter

A woman from Mississippi has been taken into custody and accused of being responsible for the death of her own daughter, as reported by WMC. Quantella Vonsha Towns, who is 22 years old, had brought her one-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, only for the medical staff to discover that the infant had already passed away. Police officials who investigated the incident found certain inconsistencies in Towns’ account of the events leading up to her child’s death, leading to the issuance of a warrant for her arrest on charges of child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. The Panola County Sheriff’s Department arrested Towns at her residence on Thursday, and she is presently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a bond worth $100,000.

Read Full story : Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital /

News Source : https://www.weau.com

Mother arrested Death of 1-year-old daughter Bringing child’s body to hospital Child abuse Homicide investigation