Mississippi Woman Arrested in Death of Daughter

Quantella Vonsha Towns victim name : Mississippi woman arrested in death of her daughter

A woman from Mississippi has been taken into custody and accused of causing the death of her own daughter. According to WMC, Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, brought her 1-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the child was already deceased. After examining the case, authorities discovered inconsistencies in Towns’ story regarding what happened to her child. A warrant was issued for Towns’ arrest for child deprivation of necessities resulting in substantial harm. The Panola County Sheriff’s Department arrested Towns at her home on Thursday, and she is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Read Full story : Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital /

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

