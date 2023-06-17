Mississippi woman arrested in death of daughter

Quantella Vonsha Towns : Mississippi Woman Arrested in Death of Own Daughter

A woman from Mississippi has been taken into custody and accused of causing the death of her own daughter. According to WMC, Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, brought her one-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the child was already deceased. Investigators found discrepancies in Towns’ story about what happened to her daughter. A warrant was issued for her arrest on the charge of child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. The Panola County Sheriff’s Department apprehended her at her residence on Thursday, and she is currently being detained at DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Read Full story : Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital /

News Source : https://www.newschannel6now.com

Child abuse Maternal neglect Infant death Child homicide Negligent parenting