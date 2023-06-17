Mississippi woman arrested in death of her own daughter – Quantella Vonsha Towns charged as suspect

Quantella Vonsha Towns – focus keyword : Mississippi Woman Charged in Death of Own Daughter

A woman from Mississippi has been taken into custody and charged with the death of her own daughter, according to WMC. 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns brought her one-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the child was already deceased. After investigators looked into the incident, they found inconsistencies in Towns’ story about her child’s death. As a result, a warrant was issued for her arrest for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. On Thursday, authorities arrested Towns at her home, and she is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail under a bond of $100,000.

Read Full story : Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital /

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Child neglect Criminal charges Child abuse Parental responsibility Death investigation