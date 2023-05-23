Missouri man arrested for crashing U-Haul truck into White House security barrier

Missouri man suspected of intentionally crashing U-Haul truck into White House security barrier : Missouri man arrested for intentionally crashing U-Haul into White House security barrier

A man from Missouri has been arrested by police who suspect him of deliberately crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park opposite the White House. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 10 p.m. near the north side of Lafayette Square. The driver of the box truck was identified as a 19-year-old from Chesterfield, a suburb of St. Louis. No one was hurt in the collision. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities suspect that the driver may have intentionally targeted the security barriers. The man was arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or harm a president, vice president or member of their family. Lafayette Square is a popular location for demonstrations and was closed for almost a year due to protests over policing after the death of George Floyd.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

