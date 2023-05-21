“Missouri mass shooting” today : At Least Three Killed in Missouri Mass Shooting

At Least Three Dead in Missouri Mass Shooting today 2023.

Two people have been killed and three injured in a shooting at Klymaxx Lounge in Kansas City, according to police. Officers found multiple victims when they arrived at the scene at 1.26am local time. One of the deceased was found outside the venue, while the other was inside. Three victims were taken to hospital, but one later died. All are believed to be adults.

News Source : Marzieh Rahmani

