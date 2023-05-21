“Missouri nightclub shooting” today : At Least Three Killed in Missouri Nightclub Mass Shooting

At least 3 people killed in Missouri nightclub mass shooting today 2023.
Three people have been killed and one left critically injured following a shooting at the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri, on 19 January. Police arrived at the nightclub at 1:26am local time to find the victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, with a third dying later in hospital. The fourth victim remains in a critical condition. Police have yet to identify any suspects or establish a motive for the attack.
