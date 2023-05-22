“Missouri nightclub shooting” today : Shooting at Missouri nightclub leaves three dead.

Shooting at Missouri nightclub leaves three dead leaves. today 2023.

Three people have been killed and two others injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri. Police arrived at the Klymax Lounge nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning to find two people already dead and three injured. One of the injured later died in hospital. No arrests have been made and police have appealed for information, offering a reward of $25,000.

