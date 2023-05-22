“Missouri nightclub shooting” today : Shooting at Missouri nightclub results in three fatalities.

Shooting at a Missouri nightclub leaves three dead and multiple injured. today 2023.

Three people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri. The police arrived at the Klymax Lounge nightclub after receiving a notice, finding two dead bodies and three injured individuals. One of the wounded died later in the hospital, while another remains in critical condition. No arrests have been reported, and the police have asked citizens for any information regarding the shooter. A $25,000 reward has been offered for any leads.

News Source : Breaking Latest News

