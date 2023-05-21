“Missouri nightclub shooting” today : Three killed in Missouri nightclub mass shooting

At least 3 killed in Missouri nightclub mass shooting today 2023.

Three people have died and one is in critical condition following a mass shooting at the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri. Officers responded to the scene at 1:26am local time on Sunday, with two victims pronounced dead at the scene and a third dying in hospital. The Klymax Lounge describes itself as a dance club and nightclub with a restaurant. Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the shooting or offered a motive.

Read Full story : Mass shooting at Missouri nightclub leaves at least 3 dead /

News Source : Elizabeth Maline,Leila Sackur

1. Mass shooting

2. Missouri nightclub

3. Gun violence

4. Crime scene

5. Fatalities