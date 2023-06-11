Missouri Teen Sofia Balk Dies in Car Crash, Reportedly Struck by Vehicle on I-24

Sofia Balk, Missouri Teen, Passes Away Following Tragic Car Accident on I-24

Sofia Balk, a 17-year-old teenager from Missouri, tragically passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, after being involved in a car accident on I-24. According to reports, Balk’s car was hit by another vehicle before she crashed into another car on the highway.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the Exit 11 ramp in Clarksville, Tennessee. Balk was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where she later died due to her injuries.

Balk was a student at Oak Grove High School and was described as a kind and loving person who had a passion for helping others. She was also an active member of her community and had a bright future ahead of her.

The community has come together to mourn the loss of Sofia Balk and offer their condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Missouri Teen Car Accident I-24 Car Crash Sofia Balk Accident News Teen Driver Fatalities Road Safety for Young Drivers