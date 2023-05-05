Misty Adamik Obituary : Honoring the Life and Impact of Misty Adamik: A Tribute

Honoring the Memory and Impact of Misty Adamik: A Tribute

The Life and Legacy of Misty Adamik

The community is mourning the loss of Misty Adamik, a beloved member who passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 37. Misty was born on September 18, 1983, in Denver, Colorado, and was known for her kind, compassionate, and selfless personality that touched the lives of everyone she met.

A Childhood Filled with Happiness

Misty grew up in a tight-knit family with her parents, two sisters, and a brother. She had a happy childhood and was known for her infectious smile and caring personality. Misty attended Arvada West High School, where she excelled academically and was involved in various extracurricular activities, including the school’s drama club and student council.

A Passion for Nursing and Helping Others

After graduating in 2001, Misty pursued a degree in nursing and graduated with honors from the University of Colorado. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, where she provided care and support to cancer patients and their families in the oncology unit. Misty was known for her gentle touch, kind words, and unwavering dedication to her patients. Her colleagues admired her professionalism, positivity, and ability to brighten up any room she entered.

An Active Member of the Community

Outside of work, Misty was an active member of her community. She volunteered at a local animal shelter, where she rescued and cared for abandoned dogs and cats. She also participated in various charity events, including the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.

A Love for Nature and Music

Misty had a deep love for nature and enjoyed spending time outdoors. She was an avid hiker and camper and often took trips to the mountains with her family and friends. She also had a passion for music and was a talented singer and guitarist. Misty’s beautiful voice and soulful melodies brought joy to those around her and were a reflection of her kind and gentle spirit.

A Legacy of Kindness and Love

Misty’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her family, friends, and colleagues remember her as a kind, compassionate, and selfless person who always put others first. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and love will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched.

Misty is survived by her parents, two sisters, a brother, and her beloved dog, Max. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the animal shelter where Misty volunteered or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her memory.

Rest in peace, Misty. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.